Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 8.8% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 218,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 463,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 902,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,491,000 after purchasing an additional 113,799 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,368,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,247,787. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

