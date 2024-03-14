Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) & Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Critical Contrast

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allegro MicroSystems and Marvell Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Marvell Technology 0 1 19 0 2.95

Volatility and Risk

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus target price of $45.71, indicating a potential upside of 60.80%. Marvell Technology has a consensus target price of $75.08, indicating a potential upside of 13.62%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Marvell Technology.

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Marvell Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $1.08 billion 5.09 $187.36 million $1.14 24.94 Marvell Technology $5.51 billion 10.37 -$933.40 million ($1.08) -61.18

Allegro MicroSystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 21.14% 23.84% 19.14% Marvell Technology -16.95% 4.92% 3.45%

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Marvell Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and System-on-a-Chip solutions. The company also provides electro-optical products, including pulse amplitude modulations, coherent digital signal processors, laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers, silicon photonics, and data center interconnect solutions; fibre channel products comprising host bus adapters and controllers; single or multiple core processors; storage controllers for hard disk drives and solid-state-drives; and host system interfaces, including serial attached SCSI, serial advanced technology attachment, peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

