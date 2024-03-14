Alpha Finance Lab Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $191.29 million and $8.00 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000585 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

