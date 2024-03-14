Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Director Sells $4,784,250.00 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.95, for a total value of $4,784,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,216,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMR traded down $10.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.64. The company had a trading volume of 371,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,032. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.72 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.06.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.33 EPS for the current year.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
