Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Director Sells $4,784,250.00 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.95, for a total value of $4,784,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,216,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR traded down $10.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.64. The company had a trading volume of 371,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,032. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.72 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.06.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 600,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

