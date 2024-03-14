Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 5.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,290,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,651,000 after buying an additional 1,106,980 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 1.6 %

AMGN stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.54. 2,369,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,500. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.32. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.