Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of HACK traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 96,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,879. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

