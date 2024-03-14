Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $329.22 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00076368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00019335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00018991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

