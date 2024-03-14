Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.25-6.25 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.1 %

ADM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,500. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.