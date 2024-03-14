Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $132.97 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $132.97 million and approximately $18.92 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00074875 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001471 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

