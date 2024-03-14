Ardor Price Up 8.3% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $129.51 million and approximately $19.85 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00080910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

