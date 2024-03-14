Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 1.3% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

Arista Networks stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $284.02. 3,133,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $873,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $873,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total transaction of $118,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,852 shares of company stock worth $35,850,195 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.