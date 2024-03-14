ASD (ASD) One Day Volume Hits $2.66 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. ASD has a market cap of $39.46 million and $2.66 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00016963 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00025247 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,387.28 or 0.99082900 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00009990 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00176439 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05947731 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,781,561.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

