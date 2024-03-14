AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,869 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 35,866,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,032,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

