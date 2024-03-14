Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $11.42 or 0.00016922 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $147.91 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005724 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00025572 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,245.97 or 1.01116559 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010114 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.57 or 0.00175675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,462,028 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,435,277.1201263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 12.43967769 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $110,238,799.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.