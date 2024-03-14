Axie Infinity Price Hits $11.95 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $11.95 or 0.00016849 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $139.54 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,460,092 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,435,277.1201263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 12.43967769 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $110,238,799.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

