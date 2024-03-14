BABB (BAX) One Day Volume Hits $335,205.99

BABB (BAX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One BABB token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BABB has a total market capitalization of $17.55 million and approximately $335,205.99 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BABB has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BABB Token Profile

BABB was first traded on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 86,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,949,985,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

