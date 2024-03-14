Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $477.17 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $477.17 million and $17.56 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000586 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $18,733,539.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

