BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.96

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $16.70. BAE Systems shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 21,582 shares trading hands.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BAE Systems
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.