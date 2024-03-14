Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.71. 40,168,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,929,078. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $281.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

