Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Beauty Health updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Beauty Health Trading Down 5.4 %

Beauty Health stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,747. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Beauty Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Beauty Health by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.