Beldex Price Reaches $0.0462 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $286.36 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.44 or 0.05435738 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00075829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00019546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00019490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

