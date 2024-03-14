Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.44

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,101 shares.
Big Cypress Acquisition Stock Down 19.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.
About Big Cypress Acquisition
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Big Cypress Acquisition
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.