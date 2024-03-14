BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Short Interest Update

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 14th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,086,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $304,000. BiomX makes up 0.3% of 8VC GP I LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 8VC GP I LLC owned 2.36% of BiomX as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company's stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of PHGE stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 289,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BiomX has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

