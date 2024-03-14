Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches Market Cap of $1,407.27 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,407.27 billion and approximately $60.72 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $71,600.01 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.33 or 0.00610793 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00053219 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00140552 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000450 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,654,537 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.