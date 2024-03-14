Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00073039 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00047864 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.