Boltwood Capital Management Sells 430 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 81,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 97,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $161.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,839,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,840. The stock has a market cap of $380.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $138.81 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

