Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $256.35

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.35 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 273.80 ($3.51). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.47), with a volume of 32,904 shares changing hands.
Braemar Trading Down 3.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £75.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,999.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 278.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10.
Braemar Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio is -13,333.33%.
Insider Activity at Braemar
About Braemar
Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.
