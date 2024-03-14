Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $256.35

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.35 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 273.80 ($3.51). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.47), with a volume of 32,904 shares changing hands.

Braemar Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £75.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,999.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 278.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10.

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio is -13,333.33%.

Insider Activity at Braemar

About Braemar

In related news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 34,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.54), for a total transaction of £95,250.36 ($122,037.62). Insiders own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

