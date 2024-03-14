Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.52. 14,427,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,429,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

