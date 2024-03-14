Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.22. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 98,000 shares trading hands.

Burcon NutraScience Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.99.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.000418 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

