Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Short Interest Update

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCTS remained flat at $11.00 on Thursday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,398. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 869,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 700,155 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 450,002 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2,174.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 284,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

