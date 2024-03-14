Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,218,100 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 1,632,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.3 days.
Canadian Utilities Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of CDUAF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.38. 3,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
