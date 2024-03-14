Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,218,100 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 1,632,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.3 days.

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CDUAF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.38. 3,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.