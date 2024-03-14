CannabisCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.65 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $386,042.20 and approximately $7.65 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,565.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.44 or 0.00615441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00131680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00049049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00205006 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $102.47 or 0.00143187 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000528 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

