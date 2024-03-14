Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PKG traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.01. The company had a trading volume of 505,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,254. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $188.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

