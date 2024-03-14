Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 28,041 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,063,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Hyperion Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 277,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,631. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

