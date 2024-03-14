Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 495.6% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 19,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $489.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,288. The company has a market cap of $450.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

Get Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.