Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.32 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $760.73. 2,646,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,715. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $722.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $703.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

