Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.35 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HP by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HP by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of HP by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,855,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,767,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,307. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,723 shares of company stock worth $2,599,117. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.