Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $25,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.28. 22,427,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,976,200. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

