Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,173 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.13. 2,007,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,871 shares of company stock worth $1,489,416 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

