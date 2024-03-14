Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,809 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,809 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $40,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.73. 2,426,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

