Capital Management Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 37,494 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.4% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 71,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,357.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,969,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,532,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $473.32. 5,150,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,249,381. The company has a market cap of $378.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $352.57 and a 1-year high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.