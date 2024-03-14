Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Short Interest Up 52.7% in February

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the February 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCSO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.54. 2,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

