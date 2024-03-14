Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

CITE remained flat at $11.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,076. Cartica Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 36.2% during the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 461,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 122,747 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 74.8% during the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 149,800 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

