Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 466,600 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the February 14th total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kok Thay Lim acquired 2,141,098 shares of Celularity stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,352,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,147,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celularity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Price Performance

Shares of CELU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,173. Celularity has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. Celularity had a negative net margin of 1,226.72% and a positive return on equity of 30.79%.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

Read More

