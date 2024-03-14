Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the February 14th total of 50,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Check-Cap Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 6,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,096. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.21. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check-Cap in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

