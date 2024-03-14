Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Up 74.1% in February

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the February 14th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 764,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.28. 932,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $168.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.60 and a 200 day moving average of $146.89.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 25,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

