Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mar 14th, 2024

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJETGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the February 14th total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Chijet Motor Price Performance

Shares of Chijet Motor stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.32. 65,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,333. Chijet Motor has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chijet Motor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chijet Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chijet Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chijet Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chijet Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

