China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 14th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CICHY stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $12.27. 81,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,229. The company has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

