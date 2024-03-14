China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 14th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
Shares of CICHY stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $12.27. 81,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,229. The company has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.29.
About China Construction Bank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Construction Bank
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.