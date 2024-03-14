China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.79

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.79 and traded as high as C$7.28. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$7.06, with a volume of 46,853 shares changing hands.

China Gold International Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.81.

About China Gold International Resources

(Get Free Report)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.