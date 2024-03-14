China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Up 81.7% in February

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the February 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

China Natural Resources Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ CHNR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 44,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $8.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

